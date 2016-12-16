Fitcastings Lukas Galdikas (26-Jan-2017)
21-year-old Lithuanian model, Lukas Galdikas from Fitcasting joins us on the DNA website today. He features in the websites latest underwear clad work out video that consists of 11 different physique workouts that go for over two hours. In this preview video below check out Lukas work on his flexibility, chest, abs, back, shoulders, arms, legs, endurance, posing and more!
Insta-Stud: Jack Taylor (26-Jan-2017)
Personal trainer, Jack Taylor is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Just Jorge! - Part 1 (26-Jan-2017)
Introducing Jorge (roughly pronounced whore-hey - seriously), a former school teacher from Argentina who currently living it up in Sydney.
Beards, Butts and Bulges! - Part 1 (25-Jan-2017)
Our mate GAMMAFOTO has sent us this AMAZING photo shoot of 2014 Mr. Gay Spain, Jesus Martin.
We’re Addicted … To Hot Men! (25-Jan-2017)
Models David Castilla, Pau Sanz & Arnau Serra heat things up in this sexy shoot showing off why we are addicted to hot men!
Insta-Stud: Dr. Jay Valentine (25-Jan-2017)
Doctor and fitness hunk, Dr. Jay Valentine is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Arrest Me Officer I Have Been BAD! - Part 1 (25-Jan-2017)
Photographer Adrian C. Martin has shared this personal photo shoot of Venezuelan policeman Pablo Belardi.
Nathan Scott’s Shower Series - Part 1 (24-Jan-2017)
There isn’t much more erotic than watching physically beautiful men shower. Photographer Nathan Scott has treated us to this three part series of just that featuring a series of beautiful men.
Insta-Stud: Rudy Bundini (24-Jan-2017)
Fashion model and fitness trainer Rudy Bundini is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Steven Is HUGE! (24-Jan-2017)
Psychology student and NYC fitness model, Steven Rodriguez is the latest to join the ranks of the DNA online family as we feature him on behalf of Maximus Adonis.
Ignacio Ondategui is Obsession No19 - Part 1 (23-Jan-2017)
Ignacio is the latest model to feature in Daniel Jaems’ amazing Obsession photo series.
Insta-Stud: Dima Gornovskyi (23-Jan-2017)
LA model Dima Gornovskyi is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
For The Lovers Of Body Hair! (23-Jan-2017)
Romain Coupry started modeling 2 years ago, that is when he met the talented photographer Alexandre, who has since shot him twice.
The Boy Next Door - Part 1 (22-Jan-2017)
Meet the super sexy Killian Grondin, originally from England, he currently lives in North Carolina of the United States.
Insta-Stud: Maxamillian Small (22-Jan-2017)
19-year-old model Maxamillian Small is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
DNA REPORT: Twinks That Bulge! (22-Jan-2017)
We’ve re-opened the ’Twinks that Bulge’ case file for this latest inclusion.
Nicholas Cunningham By Marco Ovando (21-Jan-2017)
Aussie model and actor Nicholas Cunningham is all this SEXY! in this photo shoot by photographer Marco Ovando.
Insta-Stud: Charlie Taylor (21-Jan-2017)
Charlie Taylor has been crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Todd In The Virgin Islands (21-Jan-2017)
Yes, there is a such a place! It’s actually The Virgin Islands in The Caribbean. We can’t say how many virgins are there but what we can say is that Todd Sanfield was there with photographer Kevin McDermott. They shot a limited-edition book of beautiful Todd nudes and a racy swimwear story for DNA #173. Naturally, Todd was on the cover.
Underwear Model (20-Jan-2017)
Underwear model Daniel Siu joins the DNA family in this photo shoot by the talented Juliana Soo.
Insta-Stud: Sam Cushing (20-Jan-2017)
Sam Cushing is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Another Aussie Hottie! (20-Jan-2017)
Athletic model, actor and topless waiter Kyle is the latest male model to join the ranks of CSA models in Perth!
Boys Will Be Boys - Part 1 (19-Jan-2017)
Boys Will Be Boys especially when out in public in just their underwear.
Hungry Like The Wolves (19-Jan-2017)
Photographer Adrian C. Martin understands what the DNA online readers LOVE and want! So every time we see an email pop up in our inbox with another shoot we are quick to get it online.
Insta-Stud: Sam McDougall (19-Jan-2017)
Fashionista Sam McDougall is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
When Todd Met Rick (19-Jan-2017)
DNA #130 was an explosive chemical reaction between photographer Rick Day and model, Todd Sanfield. Here’s a few of the Safe For Work images! Some of the others images were way too hot for our Google-friendly website. The print version of the issue was almost too hot for newsstands. (It’s still available as a back issue from the DNAStore.)
Carter Wilson by ShutterClickPhx Photography - Part 1 (18-Jan-2017)
In this two-part series, we got to hang at home with the super hunk of a male physique model Carter Wilson.
Insta-Stud: Barrett Pall (18-Jan-2017)
New York life coach and personal trainer Barrett Pall is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Balcony Babe! - Part 1 (18-Jan-2017)
The lesson we can learn from this photo shoot … if you live in a high-rise apartment building, best to own binoculars! Especially if Brazilian personal trainer and fitness model Julian Gil is your neighbor.
I Love Jogging Along The Beach In My Favourite Short Shorts! (17-Jan-2017)
Sydney based Brazilian model, Acauã Diniz loves the beach and loves running along the beach showing off his super fit body in short shorts even more!
News In Briefs
The Gays Love Lamb! (13-Jan-2017)
Love it or hate it, the annual Australia Day lamb ad by Meat And Livestock Australia is in and it has fired up the cultural BBQ.more
Zac Efron’s Abs Steals The Show In the Latest Baywatch Trailer (12-Jan-2017)
ENTERTAINMENT - We’ll be the first to admit it, we had to watch the (below) trailer a few times before we realised it was for the upcoming movie adaption of the hit TV show Baywatch.more
Mate Of The Month
DNA Mate Of The Month 2016 FINAL! (16-Dec-2016)
Wow! What a year it has been, we’ve seen so many hot men entered into the DNA Mate Of The Month competition, with the best of the best, as voted by you the online readers, have made it through to this grand final for the year.Vote Now