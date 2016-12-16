Prince Charming Himself - Part 2 (30-Jan-2017)
It is Since Charming himself as photographed by the talented Carlos Trey Salazar.
Insta-Stud: Nico Gonzales (30-Jan-2017)
Physique competitor, actor and Cover model, Nico Gonzales is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Who Needs A Good Servicing? (30-Jan-2017)
Brandon is 23-year-old hairstylist from Fairfield county, in America. He enjoys working out and long romantic walks to Five Guys Burger and Fries.
Insta-Stud: David Castilla
English model David Castilla is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Summer (NSFW-ish)
Photographer Florian Gimbert has shared with us this booty-tastic photo shoot of model Nicolas simply entitled ‘summer’.
Jordan By Joem Bayawa (29-Jan-2017)
Photographer Joem Bayawa has shared with us this photoshoot of model Jordan Thomas Woods.
Insta-Stud: Austin Armacost (29-Jan-2017)
Celebrity Big Brother runner-up, Austin Armacost is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Justas Is Getting Bigger - Part 2 (29-Jan-2017)
We’ve featured Justas several times on the DNA website he seems to be getting bigger and bigger!
Dean In A Doorway (28-Jan-2017)
Dean is an Aussie actor and model living in the UK. He hits the gym and does yoga several times a week to keep that perfect bum in shape. Dean also does life model for artists and art students.
Insta-Stud: Jose Murcia (28-Jan-2017)
Fitness trainer, Jose Murcia is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
French And Fabulous! - Part 2 (28-Jan-2017)
French model Stephane Mhk shows off his stunning body, square jaw line and bulging underpants in this photo shoot by photographer Alexandre CK.
SHARE AND WIN! (27-Jan-2017)
Thanks to our good friends at armyofmen.com, we have this sexy metallic harness to give away to one lucky online reader.
Movement and Expression - Part 2 (27-Jan-2017)
29-years-old Brazilian model Tiago da França is the latest member of the DNA family in this two-part photo series by photographer Vladimir Snezhin.
Insta-Stud: Benjamin Baker (27-Jan-2017)
Benjamin Baker is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Meet The Very Photogenic Jeci Wood - Part 2 (27-Jan-2017)
We’re noticing this growing trend of ridiculously hot DNA models who are not only dedicated to their physique but also who work in fields of excellence.
Fitcastings Lukas Galdikas (26-Jan-2017)
21-year-old Lithuanian model, Lukas Galdikas from Fitcasting joins us on the DNA website today. He features in the websites latest underwear clad work out video that consists of 11 different physique workouts that go for over two hours. In this preview video below check out Lukas work on his flexibility, chest, abs, back, shoulders, arms, legs, endurance, posing and more!
Insta-Stud: Jack Taylor (26-Jan-2017)
Personal trainer, Jack Taylor is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Just Jorge! - Part 1 (26-Jan-2017)
Introducing Jorge (roughly pronounced whore-hey - seriously), a former school teacher from Argentina who currently living it up in Sydney.
Beards, Butts and Bulges! - Part 1 (25-Jan-2017)
Our mate GAMMAFOTO has sent us this AMAZING photo shoot of 2014 Mr. Gay Spain, Jesus Martin.
We’re Addicted … To Hot Men! (25-Jan-2017)
Models David Castilla, Pau Sanz & Arnau Serra heat things up in this sexy shoot showing off why we are addicted to hot men!
Insta-Stud: Dr. Jay Valentine (25-Jan-2017)
Doctor and fitness hunk, Dr. Jay Valentine is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Arrest Me Officer I Have Been BAD! - Part 1 (25-Jan-2017)
Photographer Adrian C. Martin has shared this personal photo shoot of Venezuelan policeman Pablo Belardi.
Nathan Scott’s Shower Series - Part 1 (24-Jan-2017)
There isn’t much more erotic than watching physically beautiful men shower. Photographer Nathan Scott has treated us to this three part series of just that featuring a series of beautiful men.
Insta-Stud: Rudy Bundini (24-Jan-2017)
Fashion model and fitness trainer Rudy Bundini is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
Steven Is HUGE! (24-Jan-2017)
Psychology student and NYC fitness model, Steven Rodriguez is the latest to join the ranks of the DNA online family as we feature him on behalf of Maximus Adonis.
Ignacio Ondategui is Obsession No19 - Part 1 (23-Jan-2017)
Ignacio is the latest model to feature in Daniel Jaems’ amazing Obsession photo series.
Insta-Stud: Dima Gornovskyi (23-Jan-2017)
LA model Dima Gornovskyi is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
For The Lovers Of Body Hair! (23-Jan-2017)
Romain Coupry started modeling 2 years ago, that is when he met the talented photographer Alexandre, who has since shot him twice.
The Boy Next Door - Part 1 (22-Jan-2017)
Meet the super sexy Killian Grondin, originally from England, he currently lives in North Carolina of the United States.
Insta-Stud: Maxamillian Small (22-Jan-2017)
19-year-old model Maxamillian Small is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.
News In Briefs
The Gays Love Lamb! (13-Jan-2017)
Love it or hate it, the annual Australia Day lamb ad by Meat And Livestock Australia is in and it has fired up the cultural BBQ.more
Zac Efron’s Abs Steals The Show In the Latest Baywatch Trailer (12-Jan-2017)
ENTERTAINMENT - We’ll be the first to admit it, we had to watch the (below) trailer a few times before we realised it was for the upcoming movie adaption of the hit TV show Baywatch.more
Mate Of The Month
DNA Mate Of The Month 2016 FINAL! (16-Dec-2016)
Wow! What a year it has been, we’ve seen so many hot men entered into the DNA Mate Of The Month competition, ...
Wow! What a year it has been, we’ve seen so many hot men entered into the DNA Mate Of The Month competition, with the best of the best, as voted by you the online readers, have made it through to this grand final for the year.Vote Now