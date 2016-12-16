Best Of 2016: Thomas Cabre (1-Jan-2017) Argentina photographer Gastohn Barrios sent us this poolside shoot photo shoot of 21-year-old model Thomas Cabre in August.



Best Of 2016: Jay (1-Jan-2017) Photographer GP Imagery shared with us this smoking hot photoshoot of 19-year-old model Jay back in August.



Comments (3) Best Of 2016: Kade Rogers (1-Jan-2017) Talented photographer Noel Dahl submitted a series of hot guys for us on the DNA website, back in August.



Comments (2) Best Of 2016: Montana Volby (31-Dec-2016) Talented photographer Noel Dahl submitted a series of hot guys for us on the DNA website, back in August.



Best Of 2016: Taylor Bradley (31-Dec-2016) Talented photographer Noel Dahl submitted a series of hot guys for us on the DNA website, back in August.



Comments (2) Best Of 2016: Kevin Cote (31-Dec-2016) Photographer Vincent Chine shared with us this beautiful shoot of model Kevin Cote back in August Of the shoot Vincent wrote this:



Comments (1) Best Of 2016: Thomas Gielen (30-Dec-2016) Photographer Stef Lohstroh along with male model Thomas Gielen are featured in this photo series from July.



Best Of 2016: Martin Atanasov (30-Dec-2016) Photographer Juliana Soo’s underwear fashion photo shoot of model Martin Atanaso wearing a variety of clothing was a HUGE hit in July this year.



Best Of 2016: Travis Benson (30-Dec-2016) The super sexy Travis Benson was back on the DNA website thanks to the fine work of photographer Carlos Salaza in July.



Best Of 2016: David Gaffney (29-Dec-2016) We love a photo shoot and book that donates to charity, Perth based photographer Richard Matias worked on a male model photo book with money going to male cancer research.



Best Of 2016: Daniel Luna (29-Dec-2016) Personal trainer and fitness model Daniel Luna joined us on the DNA website back in July, he was featured over several days due to the numerous photos that photographers sent us of the physique stud!



Best Of 2016: Dan Jones (29-Dec-2016) Male Fitness Model and WBFF Personal Trainer Dan Jones stepped things up the game on the DNA website back in July in this stunning Gold Coast beachside shoot.



Best Of 2016: Aaron Renfree (28-Dec-2016) London-based dancer and choreographer Aaron Renfree joined us on the DNA website back in June thanks to the amazingly talented photographer Hayden Su.



Best Of 2016: Daniel Medina (28-Dec-2016) There is so much to model Daniel Medina than just looking HOT whilst drinking coffee, we featured the stud on the DNA website back in June and he has joined us again for the best Of 2016.



Comments (6) Christmas All Over Again! (28-Dec-2016) The colour of Christmas is Festive Red. Here’s some sexy shots of Todd Sanfield in the Xmas colour.



Comments (1) Best Of 2016: Justin Servais (27-Dec-2016) Photographer Allan Spiers was missing in action on the DNA website for a while but was BACK with this amazing photo shoot of the super sexy Justin Servais in June.



Best Of 2016: Nico Gonzales (27-Dec-2016) Photographer Lalo Torres is the creative mind behind this sexy photoshoot of model Nico Gonzales that was featured on the DNA website in June.



Comments (1) Best Of 2016: Jonah Fontana (27-Dec-2016) There is no whaling about Jonah, he is sexy in this photo shoot from photographer Ross Haley of RSH Photo.

