Justin Beacham by Alex Hilbert - Part 2 (10-Jan-2017) North Californian photographer Alex Hilbert has shared with us this stunning location shoot of model Justin Beacham.



Insta-Stud: Aidan Broddell (10-Jan-2017) 21-year-old UKBFF Men's Physique British Champion and Type 1 diabetic Aidan Broddell is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Willy Wagtail by Joe Mazza - Part 3 (NSFW-ish) (10-Jan-2017) Aussie born Willy Wagtail joins the DNA online family thanks the work of photographer Joe Mazza. Willy is an aerial circus acrobat and adult film actor (Woody Fox).



DNA #204 OUT NOW!!! (9-Jan-2017) DNA #204 – Travel Issue We name our top 20 travel destinations for 2017 including the must-do circuit parties, pride events, gay ski weeks, gay rodeos and, of course, Eurovision. We take you to the ancient world of Petra and indulge in a five-star Paris experience.



Comments (2) Mr Anonymous … Part 2 (9-Jan-2017) We don’t know much about model Mr Anonymous, only that he looks stunning in this photo series by photographer Cruz Visionnaire.



Comments (1) Insta-Stud: Tavi Castro (9-Jan-2017) Aerospace Engineer and serious HUNK, Tavi Castro is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Beyond The Towel - Part 1 (9-Jan-2017) Our mate Laercio Luz has launched his first ever photos exhibition Brazil. Beyond the Towel consists of 12 black and white images of a photographic series that Laercio shot over several years.



Ruslan From Russia (8-Jan-2017) Today we check out Fitcasting’s latest model from Russia, Ruslan. In the video below you can watch Ruslan at the gym working on chest, abs, back, shoulders and arm exercises.



Comments (1) Insta-Stud: Carson Mosser (8-Jan-2017) Miami-based model Carson Mosser is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Tank Joey by CJC Photography (8-Jan-2017) Today we gay to hang out with the tattooed man, Tank, as shot by our photographer mate CJC Photography.



Jean Arsirii by Stefan Mreczko - Part 2 (7-Jan-2017) Model, Jean Arsirii, is from the Ukraine but currently calls NYC his home. When not modeling he can be found in the gym 5-6 times a week.



Insta-Stud: Joe Martinez (7-Jan-2017) Puerto Rican model Joe Martinez is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Comments (2) Carlos Ibañez Nuñez by Mario Fotografia (NSFW-ish) (7-Jan-2017) Guatemalan model, Carlos Ibañez Nuñez joins us today on the DNA website thanks to the talents of photographer Mario Fotografia.



Bondi Beach Babe (6-Jan-2017) The new face of 2EROS, Andrew Vlahos has quite the wisdom to share with his Instagram posts.



Comments (1) Marcin Michal by CJC Photography (6-Jan-2017) Marcin Michal! Marcin is a fashion/fitness model based in Boston and represented by Daman, Istanbul Elite, and Maggie Inc.



Insta-Stud: Robert Reider (6-Jan-2017) Transilvanian model Robert Reider is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Joey Santa Lucia by CJC Photography (6-Jan-2017) Joey is relatively new to the fitness model world and resides in the New York area.



Comments (1) Operation Get Laid! (5-Jan-2017) Our super sexy PT, Justin Dulihanty wants to help you get laid this Sydney Mardi Gras with a specially formulated training, nutrition and mental conditioning program.



Brandon English By GP Imagery (NSFW-ish) (5-Jan-2017) Shot in southern New England on the Cliffs of Newport. Brandon is a Boston model signed with Model Club Inc. He is also a dancer and actor.

