Insta-Stud: Gaël Jacob (17-Jan-2017) French fitness model Gaël Jacob is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Twinks Who Bulge - Part 1 (17-Jan-2017) English model Durian joins photographer Juliana Soo for this bulge-tastic fashion shoot! There is so much hanging around that we’ll have to feature them in two sections!



Comments (2) Quinn Is Back - Part 1 (16-Jan-2017) DNA cover model, Quinn Biddle is back on the DNA website thanks to the talented photography of CJC Photography.



Insta-Stud: Colin Brazeau (16-Jan-2017) Classically trained musician, Colin Brazeau is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Who’s Up For A Skinny Dip?! (NSFW-ish) (16-Jan-2017) Aussie photographer Brenton Perry has treated us to this delicious photo shoot of 29-year-old Argentinian fitness stud Jorge Soler.



Comments (1) Prince Charming Himself (15-Jan-2017) It is Since Charming himself as photographed by the talented Carlos Trey Salazar.



Comments (1) Insta-Stud: Dima Zinchenko (15-Jan-2017) Dubai model Dima Zinchenko is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Comments (2) We’re Ravenous For Ravi (NSFW-ish) (14-Jan-2017) International model Ravi Goswami joins us today in this revealing beachside fashion shoot by photographer MART.



Comments (2) Insta-Stud: Drew Schiff (14-Jan-2017) Harvard student and model Drew Schiff is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



French And Fabulous! - Part 1 (14-Jan-2017) French model Stephane Mhk shows off his stunning body, square jaw line and bulging underpants in this photo shoot by photographer Alexandre CK.



Comments (1) Movement and Expression - Part 1 (13-Jan-2017) 29-years-old Brazilian model Tiago da França is the newest member of the DNA family in this two-part photo series by photographer Vladimir Snezhin.



Comments (2) Insta-Stud: Carson Mosser (13-Jan-2017) Bulging model Carson Mosser is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Meet The Very Photogenic Jeci Wood - Part 1 (13-Jan-2017) We’re noticing this growing trend of ridiculously hot DNA models who are not only dedicated to their physique but who also work in fields of excellence.



Comments (4) Insta-Stud: Alejandro Betancourt (12-Jan-2017) Actor and model Alejandro Betancourt has been crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Comments (1) More Of Tyler - Part 3 (12-Jan-2017) Photographer Daniel Jaems has sent us more stunning images from his exclusive shoot with model Tyler James.



Comments (1) Ryan Libbey By Daniel Jaems - Part 2 (11-Jan-2017) Ryan Libbey from Made In Chealsea shows off his perfect physique in this racy shoot with fashion photographer Daniel Jaems as he continues the Obsession photo series.



Comments (4) Insta-Stud: Luis Domingo Baez (NSFW-ish) (11-Jan-2017) Sports Model Champion and Best Body Men's Universe Model for 2016 Luis Domingo Baez is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Comments (2) Gabriel Garcia by Adrian C. Martin - Part 4 (11-Jan-2017) The final installment of Gabriel and his sexy underwear! What a ride it has been! Photographer Adrian C. Martin has treated us to this three part photoshoot of model and dancer Gabriel Garcia.



Comments (5) Insta-Stud: Aidan Broddell (10-Jan-2017) 21-year-old UKBFF Men's Physique British Champion and Type 1 diabetic Aidan Broddell is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Comments (3) Willy Wagtail by Joe Mazza - Part 3 (NSFW-ish) (10-Jan-2017) Aussie born Willy Wagtail joins the DNA online family thanks the work of photographer Joe Mazza. Willy is an aerial circus acrobat and adult film actor (Woody Fox).



DNA #204 OUT NOW!!! (9-Jan-2017) DNA #204 – Travel Issue We name our top 20 travel destinations for 2017 including the must-do circuit parties, pride events, gay ski weeks, gay rodeos and, of course, Eurovision. We take you to the ancient world of Petra and indulge in a five-star Paris experience.



Comments (5) Mr Anonymous … Part 2 (9-Jan-2017) We don’t know much about model Mr Anonymous, only that he looks stunning in this photo series by photographer Cruz Visionnaire.



Comments (3) Insta-Stud: Tavi Castro (9-Jan-2017) Aerospace Engineer and serious HUNK, Tavi Castro is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.



Comments (2) Beyond The Towel - Part 1 (9-Jan-2017) Our mate Laercio Luz has launched his first ever photos exhibition Brazil. Beyond the Towel consists of 12 black and white images of a photographic series that Laercio shot over several years.



Comments (1) Ruslan From Russia (8-Jan-2017) Today we check out Fitcasting’s latest model from Russia, Ruslan. In the video below you can watch Ruslan at the gym working on chest, abs, back, shoulders and arm exercises.



Comments (1) Insta-Stud: Carson Mosser (8-Jan-2017) Miami-based model Carson Mosser is crowned with today’s inaugural title of DNA Insta-Stud.

